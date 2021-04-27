Bo WalshProducer
As schools begin to re-open throughout the Bay Area, one local radio station will be there to welcome students back. 96.1 KJTZ is a student-led radio station that’s run out of Encinal High School in Alameda. The program was created by a former radio producer turned teacher, who has turned his love for the art of making radio into a class with call letters.
