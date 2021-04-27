Student-Run Radio Station Welcomes East Bay Students Back To School

As schools begin to re-open throughout the Bay Area, one local radio station will be there to welcome them back. 96.1 KJTZ is a student-led radio station that’s run out of Encinal High School in Alameda. The program was created by a former radio producer turned teacher who turned his love for the art of making radio into a class with call letters.

KJTZ airs Monday through Friday from 7 to 11 a.m. on 96.1 FM in the Bay Area and online at encinalradio.com.

