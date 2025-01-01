© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Audy smiles widely with their red and black locks tied up in two pig tails with two strands hanging in front. They wear three gold and silver necklaces and a cheetah print top. You can see their Betty Boop tattoo creep from their right arm.

Audy McAfee

Reporter/Producer

Born and raised in Southern California, as the oldest of four, Audy learned how to take the lead early on in life and works to channel that power to produce original stories with a positive impact on marginalized communities. They started their journalism journey at UC Santa Cruz. They were a reporter and editor at their student-led newspaper, City on a Hill Press, for their senior year. Right after, they went to UC Berkeley for their Master's in Journalism, concentrating on audio. Now Audy does a range of print and audio stories mainly focused on arts and culture, with interests in social justice as well. Outside of reporting, Audy loves to grab a bite with friends, hang out with her three cats, and watch fantasy TV shows.