Audy McAfee

Born and raised in Southern California, as the oldest of four, Audy learned how to take the lead early on in life and works to channel that power to produce original stories with a positive impact on marginalized communities. They started their journalism journey at UC Santa Cruz. They were a reporter and editor at their student-led newspaper, City on a Hill Press, for their senior year. Right after, they went to UC Berkeley for their Master's in Journalism, concentrating on audio. Now Audy does a range of print and audio stories mainly focused on arts and culture, with interests in social justice as well. Outside of reporting, Audy loves to grab a bite with friends, hang out with her three cats, and watch fantasy TV shows.