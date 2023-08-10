Emmy Awards rescheduled to Jan. 15 due to Hollywood strikes

The Emmy Awards are now planned for Jan. 15, the Television Academy and Fox announced today.

The 75th annual awards show honoring the best in television was originally scheduled to air in September, but was canceled because writers and actors in Hollywood are currently on strike and wouldn't attend (or write) the ceremony.

The Creative Arts Emmys, which recognize technical achievements, as well as animation, reality and documentary work, will take place a week earlier on two nights, Jan. 6 and Jan. 7.

This is the first time since 2001 that the annual awards show has been delayed.

Nominations for the Emmy Awards were announced July 12, a day before SAG-AFTRA announced an actors strike. HBO's Succession got 27 nominations, the most of any series, followed by two HBO series, The Last of Us and The White Lotus, and Ted Lasso, the Apple TV+ comedy.

"A long strike lasting into the fall is going to affect the pipeline of new shows," NPR TV Critic Eric Deggans told All Things Considered earlier this month."It's possible next year's Emmys won't have nearly the amount of great shows that we have this year. So we should sit back and enjoy and celebrate this great run of nominated shows right now, because next year we might not have this many great shows to look back on."

SAG-AFTRA has not resumed talks with the studios after they broke off July 13. The Writer's Guild of America has not yet come to an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP on resuming talks.

Many NPR employees are members of SAG-AFTRA, but broadcast journalists are under a different contract and are not on strike.

