The Bay Agenda: Care in the Air - SFO Show Episode 1

San Francisco International Airport is more than a place to catch a flight, it’s a public crossroads where hardship, hope, anxiety, and resilience all intersect. KALW's SFO Show is a live event mini-series exploring the rarely seen sides of this iconic Bay Area place.

On Tuesday, March 10, KALW journalists took a live audience on a journey to explore the rare kinds of care people at SFO need.

First, Erin Bump examined homelessness at the airport, revealing the logistical, emotional, and ethical complexities of providing care in this transit hub. Bump shared clips from her audio reporting and performed a live interview with representatives for LifeMoves, an organization that connects unhoused people with housing and resources.

Ben Trefny / KALW KALW reporter Erin Bump speaks with Marlon Mendieta and James Paxton from LifeMoves about services for unhoused people at SFO during a live program at KALW's Studio Events Space in downtown San Francisco.

Then, Evan Roberts went beyond the security gates for an inside look at the Fear of Flying Clinic where nervous travelers face deep anxieties with the help of community, expertise, and hands-on support. He was joined by Jody Yarborough, the clinic's volunteer chairwoman and former client participant, to discuss how her organization helps people overcome their fears.

Ben Trefny / KALW KALW reporter Evan Roberts speaks with Jody Yarborough from the Fear of Flying Clinic during a live program at KALW's Studio Events Space in downtown San Francisco.

Please click the button above to hear the conversation.