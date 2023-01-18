Storm-related financial relief available for SF residents, businesses

Since the beginning of the year, San Francisco has been hit by a series of storms that prompted flooding, mudslides and power outages.

Mayor Breed, in a statement, acknowledged the impact of severe weather on the city, but stressed that flood relief programs were aimed at helping businesses and residents recover.

These include the city's Flood Disaster Relief Grant program, which targets small businesses in the city's "flood zone" -- the regions most likely to experience severe flooding in a 100-year storm. They are eligible for up to $5,000 in awards, and small businesses outside of the zone can receive up to $2,000.

The San Francisco Office of Small Business will lead the effort, prioritizing businesses in the flood zone that face the most severe damage.

Grants are available for registered San Francisco businesses with a physical location that have experienced physical damage from winter storms, retroactive up to Dec. 27, 2022. Damages due to wind or power outages are not eligible.

For those facing property damage, the city recommends residents and businesses to contact their insurance company to assess damages and purchase flood insurance.