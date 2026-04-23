Where to catch KALW Music DJs in the Bay Area this summer
The sun is out and so are our KALW DJs! Whether you’re at your favorite outdoor music festival or a flashy evening event, you may just find a KALW DJ there playing some sweet song selects. But just in case you need a hand in finding them, we got you!
Here’s where you can find KALW DJs this summer:
May
Sat, May 9: Yerba Buena Gardens Festival w/ Herman Hermán Olivera y Orquesta Taino + Batéy Tambo
Wonway Posibul
Yerba Buena Gardens
Sat, May 9: Om 30th Anniversary Party w/ Mark Farina, Colette b2b DJ Heather + more
J Boogie
Embarcadero Plaza + The Great Northern
Sat, May 16: Yerba Buena Gardens Festival w/ Hailu Mergia + Howard Wiley
Charlotte K
Yerba Buena Gardens
Sat, May 23: Yerba Buena Gardens Festival w/ Las Cafeteras + Discos Resaca Collective
Margarita Azucar
Yerba Buena Gardens
June
Sun, June 7: Pride in Yerba Buena
Eryka
Yerba Buena Gardens
July
Sun, July 5: Stern Grove Festival w/ Major Lazer, Fijiana + DJ Bad Juju
Patrick King Most
Sigmund Stern Grove
Sat, July 11: Yerba Buena Gardens Festival w/ Lady Wray + Sundra Manning
Patrick King Most
Sigmund Stern Grove
Sun, July 19: Stern Grove Festival w/ Charley Crocket and Nicki Bluhm
Eryka
Sigmund Stern Grove
August
Sun, Aug 2: Stern Grove Festival w/ Violent Femmes and Tune-Yards
Lady Ryan
Sigmund Stern Grove
Sat, August 15: Yerba Buena Gardens Festival w/ Helado Negro, Reyna Tropical + Camilo y los Cruzers
Wonway Posibul
Yerba Buena Gardens
Sun, Aug 16: Stern Grove Festival’s Big Picnic w/ Al Green, Goapele + The Glide Ensemble
Wonway Posibul
Sigmund Stern Grove