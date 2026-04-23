© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Where to catch KALW Music DJs in the Bay Area this summer

KALW
Published April 23, 2026 at 4:36 PM PDT

The sun is out and so are our KALW DJs! Whether you’re at your favorite outdoor music festival or a flashy evening event, you may just find a KALW DJ there playing some sweet song selects. But just in case you need a hand in finding them, we got you!

Here’s where you can find KALW DJs this summer:

May

Sat, May 9: Yerba Buena Gardens Festival w/ Herman Hermán Olivera y Orquesta Taino + Batéy Tambo
Wonway Posibul
Yerba Buena Gardens

Sat, May 9: Om 30th Anniversary Party w/ Mark Farina, Colette b2b DJ Heather + more
J Boogie
Embarcadero Plaza + The Great Northern

Sat, May 16: Yerba Buena Gardens Festival w/ Hailu Mergia + Howard Wiley
Charlotte K
Yerba Buena Gardens

Sat, May 23: Yerba Buena Gardens Festival w/ Las Cafeteras + Discos Resaca Collective
Margarita Azucar
Yerba Buena Gardens

June

Sun, June 7: Pride in Yerba Buena
Eryka
Yerba Buena Gardens

July

Sun, July 5: Stern Grove Festival w/ Major Lazer, Fijiana + DJ Bad Juju
Patrick King Most
Sigmund Stern Grove

Sat, July 11: Yerba Buena Gardens Festival w/ Lady Wray + Sundra Manning
Patrick King Most
Sigmund Stern Grove

Sun, July 19: Stern Grove Festival w/ Charley Crocket and Nicki Bluhm
Eryka
Sigmund Stern Grove

August

Sun, Aug 2: Stern Grove Festival w/ Violent Femmes and Tune-Yards
Lady Ryan
Sigmund Stern Grove

Sat, August 15: Yerba Buena Gardens Festival w/ Helado Negro, Reyna Tropical + Camilo y los Cruzers
Wonway Posibul
Yerba Buena Gardens

Sun, Aug 16: Stern Grove Festival’s Big Picnic w/ Al Green, Goapele + The Glide Ensemble
Wonway Posibul
Sigmund Stern Grove