Where to catch KALW Music DJs in the Bay Area this summer

The sun is out and so are our KALW DJs! Whether you’re at your favorite outdoor music festival or a flashy evening event, you may just find a KALW DJ there playing some sweet song selects. But just in case you need a hand in finding them, we got you!

Here’s where you can find KALW DJs this summer:

May

Sat, May 9: Yerba Buena Gardens Festival w/ Herman Hermán Olivera y Orquesta Taino + Batéy Tambo

Wonway Posibul

Yerba Buena Gardens

Sat, May 9: Om 30th Anniversary Party w/ Mark Farina, Colette b2b DJ Heather + more

J Boogie

Embarcadero Plaza + The Great Northern

Sat, May 16: Yerba Buena Gardens Festival w/ Hailu Mergia + Howard Wiley

Charlotte K

Yerba Buena Gardens

Sat, May 23: Yerba Buena Gardens Festival w/ Las Cafeteras + Discos Resaca Collective

Margarita Azucar

Yerba Buena Gardens

June

Sun, June 7: Pride in Yerba Buena

Eryka

Yerba Buena Gardens

July

Sun, July 5: Stern Grove Festival w/ Major Lazer, Fijiana + DJ Bad Juju

Patrick King Most

Sigmund Stern Grove

Sat, July 11: Yerba Buena Gardens Festival w/ Lady Wray + Sundra Manning

Patrick King Most

Sigmund Stern Grove

Sun, July 19: Stern Grove Festival w/ Charley Crocket and Nicki Bluhm

Eryka

Sigmund Stern Grove

August

Sun, Aug 2: Stern Grove Festival w/ Violent Femmes and Tune-Yards

Lady Ryan

Sigmund Stern Grove

Sat, August 15: Yerba Buena Gardens Festival w/ Helado Negro, Reyna Tropical + Camilo y los Cruzers

Wonway Posibul

Yerba Buena Gardens

Sun, Aug 16: Stern Grove Festival’s Big Picnic w/ Al Green, Goapele + The Glide Ensemble

Wonway Posibul

Sigmund Stern Grove

