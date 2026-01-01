This Earth Day — Tuesday April 22 — enjoy 24 hours of natural soundscapes from around California and the world by Bernie Krause and the team at Wild Sanctuary.

KALW is proud to be a station leading the way on climate consciousness. And this Earth Day, we're excited to continue our tradition of a nature takeover of our airwaves.

Tune in for 24 hours of natural sounds this Tuesday, April 22, beginning at midnight. You'll hear audio from around the world recorded by Sonoma-based soundscape ecologist Bernie Krause and his team from Wild Sanctuary, all introduced by members of KALW's team.

Earth Day is every day at KALW, but the nature takeover only comes once per year. We hope you enjoy it.

Here's the all-day, all-night schedule:

12PM to 1AM: Katmai Wilderness - Rose Aguilar: Host of Your Call

1AM to 2AM: Death Valley Oasis - David Latulippe: Former announcer and host of On The Arts

2AM to 3AM: Alpine Meadow - Erin Copp: Graduate of KALW's Audio Academy class of 2022

3AM to 4AM: African Safari: Zimbabwe - Shereen Adel: KALW's Director of Impact

4AM to 5AM: Antarctica - Elizabeth Aranda: Graduate of KALW's Audio Academy class of 2022

5AM to 6AM: Prairie Winds - DJ LadyRyan: Wednesday night DJ

6AM to 7AM: Amazon Days, Amazon Nights - Eli Wirtschafter: Director of KALW's prison training programs and the Uncuffed podcast

7AM to 8AM: Green Meadow Stream - D'Andre Ball: Graduate of KALW's Audio Academy class of 2022

8AM to 9AM: Rainstorm in Borneo - Johanna Miyaki: KALW's Community Engagement Manager

9AM to 10AM: Spring at Corkscrew Swamp - Peter Thompson: Host of Bluegrass Signal

10AM to 11AM: Galapagos - Dorothy Tang: Graduate of KALW's Audio Academy class of 2022

11AM to 12PM: Autumn Day in Yellowstone - Margarita Azucar: Thursday night DJ

12PM to 1PM: Costa Rica: Hidden Treasures - Ryan Howzell: Graduate of KALW's Audio Academy class of 2022

1PM to 2PM: Ocean Wonders - J Boogie: Friday night DJ

2PM to 3PM: Loons of Echo Pond - Jasmine Ramirez: Graduate of KALW's Audio Academy class of 2022

3PM to 4PM: African Safari: Madagascar - Devon Strolovich: Host of Fog City Blues and producer of Philosophy Talk

4PM to 5PM: Carolina Woods - Sarah Lai Stirland: Graduate of KALW's Audio Academy class of 2020

5PM to 6PM: Distant Thunder - Damien Minor: Announcer

6PM to 7PM: Sequoia High Country - David Boyer: KALW's Director of Programming

7PM to 8PM: Dawn at Trout Lake - Patrick Diaz: Tuesday night DJ

8PM to 9PM: Saguaro Sunrise - Kevin Vance: Announcer and host of A Patchwork Quilt

9PM to 10PM: Sunrise in Botswana - JoAnn Mar: Announcer and host of Folk Music & Beyond

10PM to 11PM: Sonoma Valley Sunrise - Shia Levitt: Former news editor and curator of Bay Poets

11PM to 12AM: Ocean Dreams - Judy Silber: Executive Director of The Spiritual Edge podcast