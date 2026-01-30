Bay Area Strike Updates

Activists have called for a national shutdown today, January 30, after Alex Pretti was killed by federal agents in broad daylight.

Watch here for updates on the Bay Area's response.

9:00am

Many Bay Area businesses are closing today for the nationwide strike, in solidarity with the people of Minnesota.

Here is a list of Bay Area businesses that won't be open today. Other Bay Area businesses, like Green Apple Books and Reems, are staying open to support their workers and offer their space as a respite for those participating in the strike.

Yesterday, KALW Audio Academy Fellow, Viviana Vivas, asked residents whether or not they would be striking. Many said they supported the strike, even if they themselves would not be able to participate.

Residents also expressed outrage at the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good by federal agents in broad daylight. The Guardian reported on Wednesday that 8 people have died in ICE custody this month.

Watch her video here: