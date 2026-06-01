Summer starts with a reading challenge at San Francisco Public Library

Summer is kicking off this year with a reading challenge from the San Francisco Public Library starting today.

The Summer Stride Challenge encourages participants to finish 20 hours of library-related learning. That could look like reading or listening to audiobooks but also like attending activities hosted by the library.

Like the one about edible and poisonous mushrooms happening at 3:30p today at the Marina Branch.

Those who complete the challenge will get a special edition tote bag designed by this year's featured artist, author and illustrator Nidhi Chanani.

In 2025, more than 30,000 people completed the challenge and about 90 percent of participants said the challenge influenced them to read more than usual, said the Public Library.

