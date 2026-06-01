California’s homeless population decreasing

A report released Friday by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development shows the first decrease in homelessness, nationally and in California, in years.

The data said there were about 182,000 homeless Californians counted last year – nearly a three-percent drop from 2024 AND the first recorded decrease since 2016.

Nationwide, the report estimated that there are more than 745,000 people who are homeless – that’s about a three-and-half percent decrease.

The annual report on homelessness to Congress came after an unexplained five-month delay.

CalMatters reports that annual homelessness data is the country's main barometer for how efforts to combat homelessness are working. The report also plays an important role in allocating funding and shaping policies.

The Trump administration is using the data to promote its policies, including efforts to direct funding away from permanent housing. But critics say the report is based on information reflecting on a different set policies for homelessness implemented under the Biden administration

