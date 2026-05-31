North Napa homeless shelter to close this month

Homeless people living in a former motel known as North Napa Shelter, which is closing June 30, have been offered gift cards if they move out by June 25.

County authorities say the earlier shelter residents move out, the better. The payout is tiered by departure date: $700 for those who vacate June 1-10; $500 for June 11-15, and $250 for June 16-25.

A letter posted to the door of each resident last week said: "No gift cards will be offered for move-outs after June 25th.”

The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported the shelter, a 57-unit former Motel 6 known as "The Six," opened in 2023 thanks to a 15-million dollar grant from California's Encampment Resolution Fund.

The Six is run by Abode Services, which contracts with the City of Napa to operate a majority of its homeless shelters and programs. But money for the project has run out.

Housing in Napa is scarce, and shelters have long waitlists and strict rules. While some of the remaining residents have been housed, there are still a dozen or so still at The Six who say they have nowhere to go.

