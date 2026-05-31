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Bill would force SF landlords to disclose ‘hidden rent’ costs to tenants

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published May 31, 2026 at 9:03 PM PDT
San Francisco's City Hall
Wally Gobetz
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
San Francisco's City Hall

San Francisco Supervisor Bilal Mahmood announced plans Thursday to introduce legislation that would require landlords to disclose the full monthly cost of renting a unit in advertisements and lease agreements.

The proposed "No Hidden Rent Act" would require rental listings to prominently display a "Total Estimated Cost" alongside the base rent and itemize recurring charges, such as amenity, pest control, and other monthly fees.

Additionally, lease agreements would be required to disclose the total estimated monthly cost on the first page.

The San Francisco Standard reports the proposal would also require upfront disclosure of application and screening fees, as well as prohibiting evictions based on undisclosed charges.

City officials said the proposal will also allow tenants to terminate leases without penalty, if landlords fail to comply with disclosure requirements.

The legislation is being developed in consultation with the City Attorney's Office, the Rent Board, and tenant advocacy groups.

Details on when the measure will be formally introduced and considered by a committee are expected in the coming weeks.
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Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid