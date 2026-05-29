Oakland’s Mandela House homeless shelter is closing

Since last May, the Mandela House has provided short-term housing for more than 100 people in Oakland. Now, it’s being turned into 125 units of permanent housing.

Some current residents are frustrated with how the shelter's closure has been handled. Staff originally told them they would need to move out by Saturday, May 30. But earlier this week they changed the date to Friday, May 29.

59 of the current residents will sign leases that allow them to stay onsite and move directly into the new units. That’s according to the program’s non-profit operator Housing Consortium of the East Bay or “HCEB.”

HCEB says many of the remaining residents have received offers to move into other short-term programs; some have been matched with permanent housing elsewhere.

Mandela House is one of three interim housing programs that closed in Oakland this year.