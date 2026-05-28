PPIC poll: Most voters favor a billionaires tax

According to a new poll from the Public Policy Institute of California a majority of California voters say they support a one-time tax on the state's billionaires.

The proposed initiative would impose a one-time tax of up to 5 percent on Californians and trusts with assets over one billion dollars. Most of the revenue would go to health care.

Mark Baldassare is the survey director at non-partisan PPIC.

"Many Californians feel that wealthier Californians should be paying more taxes as the state faces ongoing challenges and meeting all of its spending obligations with the current revenues."

Fifty-four percent of likely voters said they would vote yes on the billionaire tax. Support varies by region, age, and income. The full slate of November ballot measures will be finalized by June 25th.

