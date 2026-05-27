Oakland speed cameras ticketing thousands of motorists

Motorists speeding through Oakland beware. The city’s new speed cameras aren’t only recording you, they’re issuing thousands of tickets to violators every day.

The Oaklandside reports Oakland installed 35 cameras in January at busy intersections around the city to monitor speeding, but didn’t start issuing tickets to motorists until two months ago. Since then, the city has issued about 2,000 speeding tickets-a-day.

Any motorist caught driving more than 16 miles-per-hour over the speed limit automatically gets a citation. Those traveling at slower speeds are issued warnings.

According to Craig Raphael, the manager of the city Department of Transportation’s speed camera program, the city has sent out 82,000 citations and about 70,000 warnings in the first 40 days of the program.

At an average of $50 per violation, that could mean as much as four million dollars in the city’s coffers.

According to the report, the busiest spot is the 2300 block of 73rd Avenue. The southbound camera there has issued more than 8,000 violations The average speed there is about 45 miles-per-hour – 15 over the posted speed limit.