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Lowrider license plate proposal advances

KALW | By CapRadio
Published May 27, 2026 at 1:59 PM PDT
California's State Capital Building in Sacramento
City Year
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Flickr / Creative Commons
California's State Capital Building in Sacramento

You may soon have a way to make your car a lowrider ... sort of. A bill proposing the creation of a first-of-its-kind specialty lowrider license plate is advancing in the state Legislature.

It's by Los Angeles Democratic Assembly member Mark González.

"Communities behind lowrider culture, especially Latino and Chicano communities, haven't always gotten the investment that they truly deserve. AB 2541 honors the lowrider community while also funding to reinvest in our communities across the Golden State."

The bill has passed the Assembly and heads next to the Senate.

Proceeds from the plates would go to the Lowrider Arts and Culture Fund.

To officially enter production, the D-M-V would need a minimum of 75-hundred paid pre-orders.
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