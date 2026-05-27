Election interference bill advances

A bill prohibiting law enforcement officers from interfering with California's election process is advancing in the state Legislature. Among other things, it would bar anyone from allowing law enforcement agents to seize voting machines without a specific court order.

San Diego Republican Assembly member Carl DeMaio urged his colleagues to reject the bill.

"This is not about trust or confidence; it's not about transparency or accountability. This is about further dividing us on the important issue of the integrity of our elections."

That prompted this response from bill supporter, Menlo Park Democratic Assembly member Marc Berman.

"My colleague from San Diego likes to talk a lot about how voters have lost faith in our Democracy. Voters lose faith in Democracy when presidents lie about the faith of our elections."

The bill passed the Assembly. The measure has an urgency clause allowing its provisions to take effect for the June 2nd statewide primary election if signed into law by Governor Newsom in time.

