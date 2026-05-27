Counties back plan to split California

Yuba and Sutter County supervisors are supporting state Assembly member James Gallagher's "two-state" solution. Both boards voted this week to back the proposal that would split California into separate states. Sutter County Supervisor Dan Flores:

"This resolution is not about anger from this board, it's not about division and it's certainly not about abandoning California. For me this is about sending a message that rural counties and Northern California communities feel unheard and we feel overlooked and we feel financially strained."

Flores and other supporters cite a number of issues they say divide inland and coastal counties, including water rights and wildfire protection. Governor Newsom, and other Democratic leaders, have dismissed Gallagher's resolution as a stunt that will go nowhere.