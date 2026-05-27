Assembly approves several bills aimed at regulating ICE

California state lawmakers yesterday debated several bills aimed at increasing oversight of federal immigration enforcement and targeting companies that work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. From our partners at CapRadio, Gerardo Zavala has more.

South Bay Area Assemblymember Alex Lee authored one proposal that would strip certain California tax breaks from corporations contracting with federal immigration enforcement agencies.

Lee says the bills reflect a more aggressive approach by Democratic lawmakers compared to last year’s efforts focused on limiting where ICE agents could operate.

"We made sure that ICE was not in schools, they weren’t wearing masks, they weren’t in childcare centers. This time, we’re going on the offense, making sure it’s harder for them to go out and kidnap and murder American residents."

San Diego Republican Assemblymember Carl DeMaio criticized the package, arguing Democrats are unfairly attacking federal immigration officers.

"Who benefits from this attack on federal enforcement agents? Certainly not our communities. It doesn’t bring safety in our communities."

The bills approved by the Assembly include one that would impose a 50% annual tax on corporations running private detention facilities, and another measure that would require identifying decals on rental vehicles used by federal immigration officers.

The bills now head to the Senate.