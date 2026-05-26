State workers protest return to office order outside CalEPA

California state workers rallied in downtown Sacramento Thursday [last week] to push back on Governor Gavin Newsom's executive order sending them back to the office four days a week. From our partners at CapRadio, Greg Micek has more.

The rally outside the state Environmental Protection Agency headquarters drew about a hundred members from several public employee unions.

Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered state employees back to offices effective July 1st. He has maintained that onsite work improves collaboration, innovation and accountability.

The order applies to roughly 100 thousand telework-eligible state employees and would require them to spend at least four days a week in the office.

Public employee union SEIU Local 1000 has filed an unfair labor practice charge against the state.

A bill from Assembly Democrat Alex Lee would require agencies to offer telework to the fullest extent possible. It cleared a second committee last week and now heads to the Assembly floor.

