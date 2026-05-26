Oakland mayor ‘deeply concerned’ over SFPD raid on apartment building

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee said Saturday that she was "deeply concerned" by video and reports of San Francisco police officers smashing the glass front door of an affordable housing complex in West Oakland on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the SFPD said in an email Sunday that San Francisco police officers were in Oakland looking for an 18-year-old man, identified as Jamil Butler, who was suspected in two armed robberies in San Francisco.

The Oaklandside reported he was found nearby the building and detained. Police allegedly found a firearm in his possession and sought a search warrant for a residence at a 79-unit affordable housing complex at Seventh and Campbell streets that SFPD said Butler was "associated" with.

The building is owned and operated by Oakland & the World Enterprises, a nonprofit organization founded by former Black Panthers leader Elaine Brown.

Video of the incident shows the officers entering the lobby and ignoring requests by the building's resident manager to be shown the warrant.

