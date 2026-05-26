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Oakland mayor ‘deeply concerned’ over SFPD raid on apartment building

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published May 26, 2026 at 12:07 PM PDT
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Flickr / Creative Commons

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee said Saturday that she was "deeply concerned" by video and reports of San Francisco police officers smashing the glass front door of an affordable housing complex in West Oakland on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the SFPD said in an email Sunday that San Francisco police officers were in Oakland looking for an 18-year-old man, identified as Jamil Butler, who was suspected in two armed robberies in San Francisco.

The Oaklandside reported he was found nearby the building and detained. Police allegedly found a firearm in his possession and sought a search warrant for a residence at a 79-unit affordable housing complex at Seventh and Campbell streets that SFPD said Butler was "associated" with.

The building is owned and operated by Oakland & the World Enterprises, a nonprofit organization founded by former Black Panthers leader Elaine Brown.

Video of the incident shows the officers entering the lobby and ignoring requests by the building's resident manager to be shown the warrant.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid