Automated license plate reader restrictions focus of new bill

A new bill in the state Legislature targets Automated License Plate Readers. From our partners at CapRadio, Steve Milne has more.

The bill is intended to strengthen privacy protections around how law enforcement agencies use A-L-P-Rs and share the information collected. Riverside Democratic Senator Sabrina Cervantes is the author.

"We've seen abuses throughout California with many counties who have abused this system. They've used ALPR systems to track immigrants, facilitate unlawful data sharing and even stalk and harass private citizens."

The bill mandates strict data deletion timelines, implements employee access safeguards, and restricts when these systems can be used. But opponents - like Irvine Republican Senator Steven Choi - say it will obstruct crime solving.

"The bill's 30 day data retention limit would hamper investigations and reduce local enforcement's ability to respond quickly where every minute matters."

The bill has passed the Senate. It's now in the Assembly.

