New work requirements to go into effect for CalFresh recipients

Under H.R. 1, CalFresh is expanding the Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents category, limiting eligibility for the food benefits program.

That means recipients between the ages of 54 and 64, and parents with kids who are 14 or older, will now have to work 20 hours per week to qualify for food benefits.

Before H.R 1 passed, the work requirements only applied to people who were able-bodied and 54 or younger, and who did not have dependents over the age of 18.

State Assemblymember Alex Lee said in a press conference on Wednesday that this change would be detrimental to families already struggling with food insecurity.

Lee said, “ The budget bill is dramatically accelerating the decline and exacerbating the hunger crisis. This comes at a time when Trump's tariffs and the Iran war are causing the cost of living to skyrocket. ”

The Department of Agriculture gave a statewide exemption to California in areas with high unemployment. But that ends later this year. Certain counties with more than 10% of unemployment will still qualify for an exemption. But only six out of California’s 58 counties will meet that criteria.

As of now, Alpine, Colusa, Imperial, Merced, Monterey, Plumas, and Tulare will be exempt.

