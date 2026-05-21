California sues Trump administration over student loans

A coalition of 24 states is suing the Trump administration over new limits on federal student loans for healthcare workers.

The lawsuit challenges a new Department of Education rule which excludes nursing, physical therapy, and physician assistant programs from the higher loan limits available to other professional degrees.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta says the rule will worsen the nation's healthcare worker shortage by discouraging students from pursuing critical careers.

"Health care workers across the country are already stretched thin," Bonta said in a press briefing this week. "Hospitals and clinics are struggling with staffing shortages. Communities are facing longer wait times and reduced access to care. Instead of helping address this crisis, the Trump administration is threatening to worsen it."

Before the new caps, students could borrow up to the full cost of attendance. Now they can borrow up to $20,000 a year.

The Department of Education says the caps will incentivize colleges to lower tuition.

They are set to take effect July 1st.