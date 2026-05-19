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Seasonal dam inflates on the Russian River as high temperatures take hold of the Bay Area

KALW | By Hanisha Harjani
Published May 19, 2026 at 1:21 PM PDT
The Western States Water Council takes a tour of the Sonoma County Water Agency Mirabel inflatable dam and fish ladder on the Russian River in Sonoma County, Calif., on June 27, 2017. (Florence Low/California Department of Water Resources) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Florence Low via Bay City News
/
California Department of Water Resources
The Western States Water Council takes a tour of the Sonoma County Water Agency Mirabel inflatable dam and fish ladder on the Russian River in Sonoma County, Calif., on June 27, 2017.

Yesterday, a 100-foot rubber dam emerged from the bottom of the Russian River.

Raising this dam is a three day process. It's been happening since the 1970s to ensure that the residents of Sonoma and Marin counties have enough drinking water to last them through the summer.

Most of the year, the 600,000 residents of the area consume up to 40 million gallons of water a day. But, at the height of summer, when temperatures are hotter and the river level wanes, consumption can reach up to 60 million gallons a day.

When the dam goes up, it creates a pool of water that is diverted into ponds to be filtered and then piped directly to residents.

Seasonal dams like this one also tend to be less invasive for local wildlife.

A "fish ladder" helps local species, like the Coho and Chinook salmon, continue their migration to and from spawning sites on the river.

If you’re in Sonoma, you can actually watch them make this journey at the Water Agency’s Viewing Gallery in Forestville.
Bay Area Headlines
Hanisha Harjani
Hanisha Harjani is the Community Journalism Director at KALW.
See stories by Hanisha Harjani