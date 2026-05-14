San Francisco’s Proposition A explained

The Earthquake Safety and Emergency Response bond would raise $535 million over 30 years to reinforce emergency response infrastructure. It needs a two-thirds yes vote to pass. It would not raise property taxes, but replace an expiring tax.

$130-million would be spent primarily in the Richmond and the Sunset on the more than hundred-year-old firefighting pipes, hydrants and cisterns. New pumps at Fort Mason would pull water from the bay to provide high pressure water to fire hoses.

The biggest item on Prop "A" is $200-million to replace the Potrero Electric Bus yard with a new four-story facility. The old building is seismically unsafe. Its loss could cripple bus lines across the city.

Mostly west side fire stations would split $100-million for seismic upgrades. Police Departments would share $72 million, including the Taraval Police Station in the Sunset District. The remaining funds would be used for smaller maintenance projects.

Proposition “A” is supported by Democratic Party leaders and firefighter unions. It is opposed by the San Francisco Republican Party.