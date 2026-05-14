Kaiser backs off on firing DACA nurse

Today, the California Nurses Association union announced that Kaiser Permanente has backed off from firing a nurse who was having issues with her DACA visa.

On Monday, the union organized a rally outside of Kaiser San Francisco Medical Center.

The union also met with members of Congress who contacted U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services about the nurse’s DACA application.

The pressure seems to have worked.

They say that Kaiser has given her another month to get her DACA employment application renewed. And earlier today, she received notice that her DACA renewal was approved by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.