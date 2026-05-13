© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Preliminary PIT Count data shows increase in family homelessness in San Francisco

KALW | By Hanisha Harjani
Published May 13, 2026 at 2:08 PM PDT
San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie announces the preliminary Point in Time Count numbers of homeless people living in San Francisco, Calif., showing a record percentage of people without housing are in shelters, but 15% more families were homeless than the previous count. Lurie spoke on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at a sober transitional housing complex called Hope House in the city's South of Market neighborhood. (Thomas Hughes/Bay City News)
Thomas Hughes
/
Bay City News
San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie announces the preliminary Point in Time Count numbers of homeless people living in San Francisco, Calif., showing a record percentage of people without housing are in shelters, but 15% more families were homeless than the previous count. (Thomas Hughes/Bay City News)

The federally mandated Point in Time Count is conducted every two years on a single morning in January. The data isn’t perfect, but it’s required to secure federal funding for homelessness services.

This year, San Francisco changed the way it does the count. Previous counts were conducted during late night hours, but this year's was conducted in the morning.

The preliminary data shows that there’s been about a 4% decline overall in homelessness, but the number of unhoused families have increased by 15%.

At a press conference, Lurie acknowledged that there’s more work to do.

“We are on track to have every family with a permitted vehicle in shelter or housing by the end of the year,” he said. “We will also continue to invest in supports for families to prevent them from becoming homeless in the first place.”

The complete set of data from the 2026 Point in Time count will be released later this summer.
Bay Area Headlines
Hanisha Harjani
Hanisha Harjani is the Community Journalism Director at KALW.
See stories by Hanisha Harjani