Ahead of Newsom’s final budget proposal, parents say they want more childcare funding

Marilynda Bustamante is an advocate for Parent Voices from Los Angeles. The organization pushes for increased childcare funding at the state level.

"And this is so personal to me," Bustamante said. "I have a daughter, she’s two years old. Before I was able to get childcare we were living in a homeless shelter."

Newsom originally committed to funding 200,000 subsidized childcare slots for low-income families, so far his administration’s reached 130,000. Bustamante points out that’s 77,000 slots short.

"Keep your promise, Governor Newsom. Keep your promise and help our children feel supported and our families to be safe."

The plea for funding comes as private childcare providers struggle to stay open following California’s implementation of universal transitional kindergarten.

This is Newsom’s final year in office. He’s scheduled to reveal his final budget proposal, called the May Revise, this Thursday.