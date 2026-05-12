Malia Cohen seeks second term as California controller

As State Controller, Malia Cohen audits government programs and helps track state spending as California faces projected budget deficits in the years ahead.

Cohen has highlighted her work to expand affordable health care, protect reproductive access and address the state’s housing crisis.

She’s also urged caution as lawmakers balance the budget amid projections of multi-billion-dollar deficits in the coming years.

Republican challenger Herb Morgan cites persistent deficits and failed government programs as his priorities. He says he would also focus on auditing state spending and exposing waste and fraud.

Peace and Freedom Party candidate Meghann Adams is a union leader who says she has nearly a decade of experience in fiscal management. Her campaign says she’s running in the interest of working class Californians.

Campaign filings show Cohen has raised over three times more than Morgan and Adams combined.