County mobile crisis teams could face big cuts under Newsom’s current budget proposal

A proposal in Governor Gavin Newsom’s state budget could stall California’s mobile crisis program. That’s an initiative that sends behavioral health workers — instead of police — to respond to mental health emergencies.

In 2023, California made the mobile crisis service a statewide benefit using temporary federal funding that covered 85% of costs.

But now that federal funding is decreasing to 50% and Governor Newsom's proposed budget seeks to make the service optional instead of having the state cover the funding gap.

That means counties that choose to keep this service would have to pay for it themselves at a price tag of $150 million to $200 million a year.

Some counties say they'll have to reduce the hours their teams work – or cut service entirely. Rural counties that have just gotten their programs off the ground say they won’t be able to keep them going without state help.

Though the program started as a Medi-Cal benefit for low-income residents, teams also respond to the uninsured and those with private insurance.

The Legislature has until June 15th to approve the change, along with the rest of Governor Newsom’s proposed budget.