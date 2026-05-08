Berkeley memo lays out new concerns over Flock cameras

A confidential memo by Berkeley city attorneys lays out serious reservations about plans to expand the use of police surveillance cameras.

The Berkeleyside reports the memo includes warnings that the city could face lawsuits and unreliable data protections. It also describes “simple negligence” by Flock Safety, which installed and operates the cameras.

The memo was sent to city officials, including council members, the police accountability board, the city manager and the police chief.

The Berkeley Police Department has asked for a two-million dollar extension to its existing contract with Flock for automated license plate readers, new video cameras, drones and software.