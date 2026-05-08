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Berkeley memo lays out new concerns over Flock cameras

KALW | By Wren Farrell
Published May 8, 2026 at 2:04 PM PDT
A Flock Safety automated license plate reader (ALPR) camera is in the foreground of the picture, with trees, and cloudy sky in the background. The camera is oval, and black, on the top of a pole. There is something that looks like a black solar panel above it, also attached to the pole, facing the sky.
Tony Webster
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Flickr / Creative Commons
A Flock Safety automated license plate reader (ALPR) camera outside a retail store in Aurora, Colorado, on June 27, 2024.

A confidential memo by Berkeley city attorneys lays out serious reservations about plans to expand the use of police surveillance cameras.

The Berkeleyside reports the memo includes warnings that the city could face lawsuits and unreliable data protections. It also describes “simple negligence” by Flock Safety, which installed and operates the cameras.

The memo was sent to city officials, including council members, the police accountability board, the city manager and the police chief.

The Berkeley Police Department has asked for a two-million dollar extension to its existing contract with Flock for automated license plate readers, new video cameras, drones and software.
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Wren Farrell
Wren Farrell (he/him) is a writer, producer and journalist living in San Francisco.
See stories by Wren Farrell