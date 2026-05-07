What you need to know about Hantavirus

Hantavirus is a fatal viral disease that is spread by wild rodents’ saliva, urine, and droppings.

Symptoms can include fatigue, fevers, and muscle aches. They can take one to eight weeks to appear. It can also cause shortness of breath and fluid to form in the lungs.

The World Health Organization held a press briefing on Wednesday. Journalists asked if this outbreak could become bigger. Maria van Kerkhove, an infectious disease epidemiologist with the World Health Organization, answered questions.

She replied, “This is not the start of a COVID pandemic. This is an outbreak that we see on a ship. There's a confined area.”

But not everyone is convinced. Before the start of the Covid pandemic, CDC officials said the risk of infection was low. They also advised against wearing masks.

Residents from three U.S. states, including California, were on the cruise ship. Their exact location is unknown, but they're currently being monitored by state health officials.

There is no specific treatment for the hantavirus infection, and the CDC says the risk of infection to the public is low.

