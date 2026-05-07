San Jose budget proposal includes cuts in city services

San Jose's city manager released a proposal for the upcoming fiscal year that includes broad cuts to city services, but avoids layoffs.

The five-and-a-half billion dollar budget proposal submitted by San Jose’s City Manager came as a relief to some.

San Jose Spotlight reports there were fears that San Jose was going to have to lay off city workers.

However, the budget proposal includes nearly 19 million dollars in "cost and service level reductions." They’’ll mostly affect public safety initiatives, library programs, and youth services.

Next, the proposal goes to the City Council for further review and revision.

Under the newly submitted budget proposal, administration officials say the city can fill a significant portion of the projected 50 million dollar shortfall through use of reserve funds.

Additional savings are also projected as the city eases back on a years-long effort to rapidly expand homeless shelter capacity.

The budget has to be finalized by June 30.