Remote work has drastically changed California's workforce, says a new LAO report

Remote work has drastically changed California’s workforce. That’s according to a new report by the Legislative Analyst’s Office out this week.

Researchers say remote work has leveled off in the years following the pandemic, which indicates it’s likely here to stay.

Analyst Chas Alamo also says remote work could also mean more challenges for workers looking for employment in California.

“For many workers who are Californians or long-time Californians, they might now be competing against a national labor market pool of other candidates in other states for a remote position with a California employer. And that's going to be new competition for many workers.”

Alamo also says remote jobs are growing more slowly in California in comparison to other states.

