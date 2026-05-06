Study connects academic gains with SNAP benefits

The research found students who maintained CalFresh throughout their first year were more likely to complete a full-time course load and return for a second year.

Economist Jesse Rothstein co-authored the study.

"Many college students struggle financially. College is expensive and they're not making any money. And sometimes that comes in trouble paying tuition, but other times it comes in trouble paying basic living expenses."

About 200,000 college students in California receive CalFresh, which provides monthly food benefits to residents with low incomes.

The study found a 5 percent increase in credit completion and a 4 percent increase in second-year enrollment for students who used the benefit.

Nearly half of California community college students report struggling with food insecurity.