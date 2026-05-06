High-speed rail transparency bill leads to heated debate at the Capital

Confusion, misinformation and heated accusations took over a debate at the Capitol this week over a new bill tied to California’s embattled high-speed rail project. Critics say it could limit public access to key information, while supporters argue it actually improves transparency for a project that could cost more than 230 billion dollars.

"My colleague in promoting this bill said, ‘The reason why we need to keep secrets is that it’s costing us too much money to give the public the truth..."

That’s Republican Assemblymember Carl DeMaio. He says the bill would allow the state to withhold information tied to potential fraud.

"This project went from $8 billion [Speaker] Excuse me, Mr. DeMaio, Assemblymember Wilson you are recognized [ Wilson] My colleague just misrepresented what I said on the floor… I would ask as you relate to me, your colleague on the floor, that you would not disparage me by spewing lies."

At the center of the dispute is a provision aligning confidentiality rules between the state’s high-speed rail authority and its inspector general — which was created in 2022 to oversee the project.

Bill author Democratic Assemblymember Lori Wilson says the bill adds safeguards including requiring confidential records to be reviewed every four months.

"So it couldn’t just stay forever because most of these things are temporary in nature."

Records that could be kept secret include security details, pending litigation and fraud detection methods.

It’s backed by the nonpartisan First Amendment Coalition, which advocates for government transparency. The measure passed the Assembly along party lines and now heads to the Senate.

