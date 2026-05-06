Here’s who is running for CA Insurance Commissioner

Six leading candidates are running to replace the current Commissioner Ricardo Lara who’s termed out.

Democratic State Senator Ben Allen represents Pacific Palisades. Republican Merritt Farren lost his home in the Palisades Fire last year. Former Democratic State Senator Steven Bradford has experience working for Southern California utilities. Republican Stacy Korsgaden worked in the insurance industry. Democrat Patrick Wolff has never held public office but is a financial analyst and two time US chess champion. And Democrat Jane Kim is running as the most progressive candidate and leads the California Working Families Party.

All candidates agree premiums have gotten too expensive and the state needs more accountability for insurance companies. Some argue the state needs to bring more companies in to increase competition, while others say the state needs to take on a bigger role and explore public options for providing insurance.

The top two vote getters in the June Primary will head to the general election.