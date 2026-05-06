Advocates push for free mental health care to young gun violence survivors

Crime survivors – and supporters of criminal justice reform – rallied outside the state Capitol on Tuesday. They say California isn’t doing enough to help Black victims.

"California - you can do better, and I want to hear the survivors here say 'California, do better.'" Protestors chanted. "California, do better, California, do better, California, do better."

Tinisch Hollins heads Californians for Safety and Justice which advocates for reducing over-incarceration. The group is lobbying for passage of a bill in the Legislature called the "Thrive Act."

"That will ensure free mental health access for youth and young adults up to the age of 25 who witness or are injured by gun violence," Hollins said. "If we want to end the cycle of violence in our communities, we have to start by addressing the harm that young people experience first."

The California Victim Compensation Board responds to critics by saying it is partnering with advocates to streamline services, particularly for underserved victims.