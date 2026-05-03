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San Pablo unveils state’s first EV recycling, waste collection fleet

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published May 3, 2026 at 10:35 PM PDT
City of San Pablo
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Wikimedia Commons

The city of San Pablo has partnered with Republic Services, Inc. to launch California's first fully electric residential recycling and waste collection fleet.

City leaders said last month that the fleet, which includes five electric trucks, is among the first of its kind in the nation to provide zero-emission residential waste and recycling services.

The trucks, known as McNeilus Volterra EVs, feature safety technology such as 360-degree cameras, automated braking and lane-departure sensors, while producing no tailpipe emissions.

City officials said the transition supports the city's Climate Action Plan and its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions 30 percent below 2005 levels by 2035.

The electric fleet is also expected to improve air quality and provide quieter service for residents.
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Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid