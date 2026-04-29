California to share data on immigrant drivers nationally

In a move immigration and privacy advocates call a “betrayal,” California is preparing to share detailed information about its driver’s license holders with a national database that connects DMVs. From our partners at CalMatters, Khari [[Car-ee]] Johnson has more.

State authorities say they are required to share the data to comply with the Real ID Act…which sets standards for what kind of identification is accepted at federal facilities like airports.

If officials don’t share the data, there’s concern that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security could refuse to accept California licenses and IDs at TSA checkpoints. That’s according to information shared with advocates at a briefing between the California Department of Motor Vehicles and the office of Governor Gavin Newsom earlier this month.

The state plans to provide the driver data to a trade group led by DMV officials across the country. AAMVA has assured California that ICE and Border Patrol won’t have access to the database.

But advocates are questioning how likely it is a non-profit group would be able to fend off requests from federal immigration agencies if they came.

