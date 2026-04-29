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A popular mental health crisis program in Silicon Valley may lose funding

KALW | By Wren Farrell
Published April 29, 2026 at 3:15 PM PDT
A view of Silicon Valley from above
Patrick Nouhailler
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
A view of Silicon Valley from above

The Trusted Response Urgent Support Team — or TRUST — program is the most popular non-police response program in Santa Clara County.

From January through March this year, they received almost 1,500 calls. According to their data, more than 90 percent of those calls ended with someone being stabilized.

But, according to the San Jose Spotlight, despite its success, the program is at risk of losing funding. That’s in part because Governor Gavin Newsom wants to make mobile crisis services an optional benefit under Medi-Cal, which would reduce the amount TRUST, and other programs like it, can charge for reimbursements.

Santa Clara County officials say they’re committed to finding a way to keep the program up and running.
Bay Area Headlines
Wren Farrell
Wren Farrell (he/him) is a writer, producer and journalist living in San Francisco.
See stories by Wren Farrell