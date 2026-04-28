One of San Francisco’s two immigration courts to shutter, eight months early

The immigration court at 100 Montgomery Street will close on May 1st.

Most of its cases will be moved to an immigration court in Concord.

In a written statement to Mission Local, the Executive Office for Immigration Review called the move “cost effective.”

Downtown San Francisco’s last remaining immigration court, at 630 Sansome Street will remain open.

At the start of the second Trump administration, there were 21 judges between the two courts in the city. Now, there are just two. The rest have been fired, retired, or reassigned.

Advocates are encouraging immigrants to set up accounts on the Executive Office for Immigration Review online portal, so they can keep track of where they’re expected to show up for court.