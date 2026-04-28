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One of San Francisco’s two immigration courts to shutter, eight months early

KALW | By Clara-Sophia Daly,
Mission Local
Published April 28, 2026 at 5:46 PM PDT
The outside of the immigration court at 100 Montgomery St.
Clara-Sophia Daly
/
Mission Local
The outside of the immigration court at 100 Montgomery St.

The immigration court at 100 Montgomery Street will close on May 1st.

Most of its cases will be moved to an immigration court in Concord.

In a written statement to Mission Local, the Executive Office for Immigration Review called the move “cost effective.”

Downtown San Francisco’s last remaining immigration court, at 630 Sansome Street will remain open.

At the start of the second Trump administration, there were 21 judges between the two courts in the city. Now, there are just two. The rest have been fired, retired, or reassigned.

Advocates are encouraging immigrants to set up accounts on the Executive Office for Immigration Review online portal, so they can keep track of where they’re expected to show up for court.

Click here for the full story from Mission Local.
Bay Area Headlines
Clara-Sophia Daly
Clara-Sophia Daly is an award-winning journalist who covers immigration for Mission Local.
See stories by Clara-Sophia Daly
Mission Local
See stories by Mission Local