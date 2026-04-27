The Valkyries’ return to the Bay starts now

The Golden State Valkyries played their first game of the pre-season this weekend. KALW’s Maya Goldberg-Safir [gold-BERG safer] has more.

For months, fans of the Golden State Valkyries have been longing to hear these words:

"Good evening, everyone. And welcome to Ballhalla!"

That’s because the off-season was full of uncertainty, as negotiations between the WNBA and its players stalled until just six weeks ago, when both sides aligned on a historic collective bargaining agreement.

At tip off on Saturday, the 2026 WNBA season arrived in the Bay with another sold out crowd and a raise of up to 400 percent for players. That’s the biggest jump in professional U.S. sports history.

The Valkyries went on to defeat the Seattle Storm, 78-76.

