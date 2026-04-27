Oakland audit shows high waste disposal costs, gaps in curbing illegal dumping

A new audit by the Oakland City Auditor's Office found that high waste disposal costs, gaps in enforcement and limited access to legal dumping options are contributing to the city's persistent illegal dumping problem.

According to an audit report by the Office of City Auditor Michael Houston released last week, most illegally dumped trash in Oakland appears to come from households and making legal waste disposal more convenient and affordable could help reduce dumping across the city.

The Oaklandside reports auditors found Oakland's curbside hauling rates were between 23 percent and 40 percent higher than the average cost in nearby jurisdictions served by the same waste hauler.

Illegal dumping has long affected Oakland's health, safety, environment and economy. The report reviewed city data from 2019 through 2025 after residents requested an investigation into the issue.

