Assembly bill looks to cut utility rates by 30

A new bill at the Capitol would require the California Air Resources Board to study how the agency’s new rules can lead to higher costs for low-income households.

State law already requires agencies to evaluate the broad economic impact of regulations

This bill would add a new requirement focusing specifically on costs for low-income families and disadvantaged communities.

Republican State Senator Suzette Valladares from Los Angeles County authored the bill.

"Let’s be real about who feels this the most. It’s not Sacramento. It’s not policy experts. It’s a single mom from my district commuting an hour to work. It’s a small business owner trying to make payroll. It’s seniors living on fixed incomes who don’t have room for one more increase. "

The bill is backed by groups like Western States Petroleum Association and Western Propane Gas Association, which are regulated by the state.

The Union of Concerned Scientists opposes the bill.

It passed the Senate Environmental Quality Committee with bipartisan support and now heads to appropriations.

