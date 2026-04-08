Alameda County opposes reopening of Dublin prison as an ICE facility

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted a resolution on Tuesday to oppose the reopening of a prison in Dublin.

In early 2025, ICE officials toured the Federal Correctional Institution, or FCI, Dublin. The resolution was introduced amid concerns that the federal government might repurpose the facility for immigration detention.

FCI Dublin was a low-security women's prison that was shuttered in 2024 after the discovery of widespread sexual abuse by prison guards.

The board heard public comment on the resolution for over an hour. Everyone spoke in favor of it. Kendra Drysdale, who is a survivor of the abuse at FCI Dublin, said, "During my time there, immigrants were especially vulnerable and often targeted. Before Dublin, I spent 3 years in Otay Mesa ICE detention center where I witnessed all the same patterns of abuse."

The resolution is symbolic. The prison is owned by the federal government and the county does not have a say in what is done with the property. Still, supporters say the resolution demonstrates the county’s commitment to keeping ICE out of the area.

Dublin City Council passed the same resolution in December of last year. Last week, President Trump requested $152 million from Congress to reopen Alcatraz as a federal prison.