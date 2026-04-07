Bill would ban e-bike piggybacking in California

Electric-bike companies are coming out against a bill in the state Legislature that would ban piggybacking - or riding with passengers on e-bikes not designed for it.

Jeanie Ward-Waller is with the e-bike manufacturer trade group People for Bikes.

"We don't believe these changes will meaningfully improve safety outcomes and instead could increase the likelihood of unnecessary law enforcement interactions on shared-use paths."

But bill supporters say increased speed and accessibility of e-bikes have consistently led to higher rates of injury. Doctor Francois Lalonde is a pediatric orthopedic surgeon at Children's Hospital of Orange County.

"This could be a last minute decision for the piggyback rider to ride on the bicycle, they may not have a helmet, they may not be aware of the speeds that these bikes go, they're not in a good position on the bicycle to brace themselves for impact."

The legislation heads next to the Assembly Appropriations Committee.

