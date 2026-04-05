California joins legal fights against Trump's no-bond policy for detained illegal immigrants

More than 20 states - including California - have filed a lawsuit challenging the executive order President Trump issued last week federalizing vote-by-mail ballots.

State Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the challenge this Friday, arguing the President is overstepping his constitutional authority to impact the 2026 midterms.

"If people are able to vote fairly and with integrity and securely, if everyone who is eligible to vote has that opportunity to participate to vote in the way that they wish, he will get crushed and he knows that. So, he's issuing this unconstitutional order to change the outcome. He can't. It is completely unlawful."

Trump’s order would put federal checks on how states administer elections, following unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud.

Instead of state officials, federal departments would establish a list of eligible voters and the U-S Postal Service would send out ballots with a new barcode.

